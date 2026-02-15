Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez released from prison on parole

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released on parole from California state prison on Sunday, after spending the last 11 months in custody.

Velasquez's longtime agent Mike Fonseca confirmed his release to ESPN. Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison in March 2025, after pleading no contest to charges related to a shooting that took place in February 2022. At the time of the sentencing, Velasquez was credited for 1,283 days served.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which Velasquez, 43, chased after and repeatedly shot at the vehicle of Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting his 4-year-old son. Goularte's father, who was with him in the vehicle, was shot and injured during the 11-mile chase. Velasquez was granted $1 million bail and placed on house arrest in November 2022.

Goularte continues to face a felony charge of lewd acts with a minor. Velasquez has also filed a civil case against him.

Velasquez won the UFC's undisputed heavyweight championship by knocking out Brock Lesnar in October 2010. He made many championship appearances, fighting out of the acclaimed American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose. He retired from MMA in 2019.

Following his arrest, the UFC offered its public support of Velasquez, including a letter from CEO Dana White to the court, which described him as a "model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself."