Social media reacts to Rousey and Carano's MMA return

Open Extended Reactions

Two pioneers of women's MMA will clash later this year, as Most Valuable Promotions announced that Gina Carano will take on former UFC champion Ronda Rousey in the main event of an upcoming MMA fight card. The fight card will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 16 and will be aired on Netflix.

Rousey and Carano, who retired from MMA in 2016 and 2009, respectively, are both coming out of retirement for this bout.

Tuesday morning's announcement made waves among athletes throughout combat sports, as boxers, MMA fighters and even professional wrestlers reacted on social media.

A LEGACY SHOWDOWN 🔥 #RouseyCarano



RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cybtQHNyPT — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) February 17, 2026

Surreal moment. I started taking judo because of Ronda Rousey. Now I get to work with her and Gina Carano to bring MMA to Netflix. Here we go...@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/zphmZM47kO — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 17, 2026

🤡 all those years of ducking me at 145 when we were both in our prime?!



I thought you had CTE or something? — CrisCy₿org.Com (@criscyborg) February 17, 2026

Damn they really put RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO together ! I'm intrigued 🔥🔥🔥 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 17, 2026