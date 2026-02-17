Social media reacts to Rousey and Carano's MMA return

Two pioneers of women's MMA will clash later this year, as Most Valuable Promotions announced that Gina Carano will take on former UFC champion Ronda Rousey in the main event of an upcoming MMA fight card. The fight card will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 16 and will be aired on Netflix.
Rousey and Carano, who retired from MMA in 2016 and 2009, respectively, are both coming out of retirement for this bout.
Tuesday morning's announcement made waves among athletes throughout combat sports, as boxers, MMA fighters and even professional wrestlers reacted on social media.
A LEGACY SHOWDOWN 🔥 #RouseyCarano— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) February 17, 2026
RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO
Saturday May 16
LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cybtQHNyPT
Surreal moment. I started taking judo because of Ronda Rousey. Now I get to work with her and Gina Carano to bring MMA to Netflix. Here we go...@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/zphmZM47kO— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 17, 2026
🤡 all those years of ducking me at 145 when we were both in our prime?!— CrisCy₿org.Com (@criscyborg) February 17, 2026
I thought you had CTE or something?
Turn it up. 🔊 So blessed. Looking forward to making this walk AGAIN!— Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 17, 2026
Audio by @stylebender
MAY 16th!@RondaRousey @MostVpromotions @netflixsports @netflix pic.twitter.com/keUQeWcdOJ
Damn they really put RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO together ! I'm intrigued 🔥🔥🔥— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 17, 2026
Wow!!!! https://t.co/wmhqSKyhPT— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 17, 2026
Gina the first woman to unlock the doors, Ronda the first woman to kick them out.. And Amanda the woman who helped glue the pieces together! What a moment for Women's combat sports! 🙏🏼💕🙌🏼👑 https://t.co/2Std4BBZD3— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 17, 2026