        <
        >

          Joshua Van sets first title defense vs. Tatsuro Taira at UFC 327

          • Brett OkamotoFeb 22, 2026, 03:58 AM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van's first title fight will be against Tatsuro Taira at UFC 327 on April 11, officials announced Saturday.

          Van (16-2) broke out in a big way in 2025, rising from a virtual unknown to UFC champion in 10 months. He'll look to continue that momentum against Taira during UFC 326 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

          Van, 24, claimed the belt with a TKO victory over Alexandre Pantoja in December. The 125-pound title fight ended in just 26 seconds after Pantoja suffered a dislocated elbow as a result of being flipped to the canvas by Van. Before that fight, Van beat Brandon Royval, Bruno Silva and Rei Tsuruya in 2025.

          Taira (18-1), of Japan, has been pegged as a potential superstar ever since his UFC debut in 2022. A 26-year-old submission specialist, he is coming off a second-round finish of former champion Brandon Moreno in December.