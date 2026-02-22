Sean Brady-Joaquin Buckley to headline UFC Fight Night on April 25

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC has booked a welterweight matchup between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley to headline UFC Fight Night on April 25.

Officials announced the 170-pound contest on Saturday. The UFC Fight Night event will take place at Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Brady and Buckley are ranked No. 6 and No. 9 in the welterweight division, respectively -- and both will be looking to rebound from high-profile losses their last time out.

Brady (18-2) saw a three-fight win streak snapped in devastating fashion in November, when he suffered the second knockout loss of his career to Michael Morales at UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden. Fighting out of Philadelphia, Brady had defeated Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards to put himself into title contention before the loss.

Buckley (21-7) was on the cusp of title contention last summer, when he came up short in a five-round decision to former longtime champion Kamaru Usman. The 31-year-old is still in a good position to make a run at his first title shot, however. He holds notable victories over Colby Covington and Stephen Thompson and has recorded 15 knockouts in his 21 wins.