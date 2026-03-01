UFC to return to Perth on May 2; Della Maddalena to fight

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC has confirmed its return to Perth, with hometown favourite and former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena to fight Brazil's Carlos Prates at RAC Arena on May 2.

But in a twist, the UFC Fight Night will be broadcast to a prime time audience in Australia for the first time, in a departure from the usual Sunday morning slot which works best for North American audiences watching on a Saturday night.

The prelims are expected to kick off at 4:00pm AWST (4:00am ET), with the main card beginning at 7:00pm AWST (7:00am ET).

Jack Della Maddalena will return to Perth in May to fight Carlos Prates. Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

It marks Della Maddalena's first foray back into the Octagon since last November at UFC 322, at which he lost his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev by decision.

Meanwhile Prates -- since winning at Dana White's Contender Series in 2023 -- is 6-1 in UFC events, and is the No. 5-ranked welterweight coming into the fight. A win over the Perth-based Della Maddalena could open up a path for a title tilt.

Speaking about the event, Peter Kloczko, senior vice president of UFC Australia and New Zealand, said there was going to be a high demand for tickets given the prime time (local) start.

"Perth, we are taking it to the next level with UFC Fight Night Perth in 2026," Kloczko said.

"This event will mark another step forward for UFC in Australia, continuing to build broader local interest and demand for our sport. We expect a huge demand for tickets and our largest UFC Fight Night viewership across the country."

The May 2 event will mark the second UFC Fight Night in Perth, and fifth UFC event overall since 2018, following UFC 221, UFC 284 and UFC 305.

More details on the main event and timing are set to be announced in coming weeks, according to the UFC.