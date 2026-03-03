Holloway vs. Oliveira: UFC 326 BMF title credentials

Open Extended Reactions

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira headline UFC 326 on Saturday as Oliveira tries to wrestle the BMF title away from Holloway. This isn't the first time Holloway and Oliveira will headline a UFC event. Their 2015 Fight Night main event ended in less than two minutes after Oliveira suffered a serious neck injury. Since then, both men have captured championship gold in the UFC and cemented themselves as surefire Hall of Famers.

Check out each man's BMF credentials below:

MAX HOLLOWAY

Notable wins: José Aldo (two times), Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira

23-8 record in UFC, highest win percentage among fighters with at least 30 fights in the promotion (.741)

13-fight winning streak from January 2024 to April 2019, tied for fifth longest in UFC history --Former UFC featherweight champion (three defenses)

Only fighter to successfully defend the BMF title

Claim to BMF fame: He is the best striker in the UFC.

In his January 2021 fight against Calvin Kattar, Holloway put on one of the most audacious displays of striking in UFC history, exclaiming "I'm the best boxer in the UFC, baby!" as he pummeled Kattar in the fifth round of a one-sided fight.

The stats back up his claim. Holloway set striking records that still stand in that fight, including most significant strikes landed in a fight with 445 and most significant strikes landed in a round with 141. Holloway has backed up his claim throughout his UFC career, as he is the only fighter to reach 3,000 career significant strikes and, at 3,655, is likely to get to 4,000 before all is said and done. Holloway has finished with 100-plus significant strikes in 17 of his 31 UFC fights.

Most Career Significant Strikes Landed - UFC Modern Era

Max Holloway 3,655 Sean Strickland 2,307 Angela Hill 2,242

CHARLES OLIVEIRA

Notable wins: Michael Chandler (x2), Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson

24-11, 1 NC in the UFC, tied for second-highest win percentage among fighters with at least 30 fights in the promotion (.667)

Former UFC lightweight champion (two defenses)

Claim to BMF fame: He has the most finishes in UFC history.

In June 2018, Charles Oliveira submitted Clay Guida with a guillotine choke early at UFC 225. At that time, few people could have imagined the unranked Oliveira, who was 11-8 with a no-contest, would rise to become UFC lightweight champion within the next three years.

"Do Bronx" did that on the strength of a nine-fight winning streak, during which he finished eight of nine opponents. When Oliveira defeated Chandler in May 2021 to capture the UFC lightweight title, he did it with his 17th career finish, passing Donald Cerrone for most in the promotion's history. Since then, Oliveira has added four more finishes, including wins over Poirier and Gaethje in defense of his title.

Most Career Finishes - UFC History

Charles Oliveira - 21 Jim Miller - 19 Donald Cerrone - 16 Derrick Lewis - 16

