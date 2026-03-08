UFC 326 results: Charles Oliveira beats Max Holloway for BMF belt

Open Extended Reactions

Charles Oliveira has added a new title to his UFC résumé, dominating Max Holloway to claim the BMF championship in the main event at UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Oliveira nearly made the fight a grappling-only affair, scoring takedowns in each of the five rounds and maintaining control through most of the 25-minute fight en route to a unanimous decision victory. Holloway did well to defend the relentless submission attempts from Oliveira but couldn't muster up enough offense.

Also on the card, Caio Borralho picked up a unanimous decision win over Reinier de Ridder to continue his ascent in the middleweight division. And, Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Rob Font by unanimous decision.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim break down all the action from UFC 326 in Las Vegas.