Combat star Francis Ngannou released by PFL, now a free agent

Open Extended Reactions

The PFL and Francis Ngannou have officially parted ways.

On Friday, the PFL announced the split via social media. Ngannou did not immediately respond to requests for comment by ESPN.

"The Professional Fighters League had made the decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou," the company stated. "We have great respect for Francis as both an athlete and a person, and we wish him success in the next chapter of his combat sports career. The PFL remains focused on recruiting and signing the best athletes in the sport while continuing to deliver world-class competition for fans around the globe."

The announcement brings an end to a partnership that began in 2023, when the PFL made a splash by signing the former UFC heavyweight champion to a unique deal that would allow him to box professionally and serve as chairman of its PFL Africa division. Ngannou's signing with the PFL came after repeated failed negotiations with the UFC, during which UFC CEO Dana White claimed Ngannou turned down a deal that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history.

Ngannou, who was born in Cameroon, went on to box professionally twice, in two lucrative matches against world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2023 and 2024.

The 39-year-old Ngannou fought only once in the PFL. In October 2024, he headlined an event in Saudi Arabia against Renan Fereira, less than six months after the tragic, sudden death of his infant son, Kobe. Ngannou defeated Fereira in the first round via TKO and dedicated the fight to his late son.

Ngannou was never strongly tied to another bout with the PFL. The organization has undergone major executive changes in the past six months, including parting ways with longtime chairman Donn Davis and CEO Peter Murray, who were mainly behind Ngannou's signing in 2023.