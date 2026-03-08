        <
          'LOL THATS IT?': MMA fighters react to UFC White House card

          Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will headline the UFC's fight card at the White House against lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN staffMar 8, 2026, 06:42 AM

          The UFC announced the fight card for UFC Freedom 250 on Saturday night, in what is expected to be its biggest event of the year.

          Six matchups will take place from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 14, headlined by lightweight champion Ilia Topuria taking on interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vacated his belt to move up and square off with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

          Here are the top social media reactions to the UFC's highly anticipated fight card announcement.