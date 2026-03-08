'LOL THATS IT?': MMA fighters react to UFC White House card

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC announced the fight card for UFC Freedom 250 on Saturday night, in what is expected to be its biggest event of the year.

Six matchups will take place from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 14, headlined by lightweight champion Ilia Topuria taking on interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vacated his belt to move up and square off with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

Here are the top social media reactions to the UFC's highly anticipated fight card announcement.

THE OFFICIAL BOUT LIST FOR #UFCWhiteHouse



[ LIVE Sunday June 14 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/06d09Tm0jZ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2026

I'M FIGHTING AT THE WHITE HOUSE (Full Video on YT) pic.twitter.com/qkGRf3SBe7 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 8, 2026

Damn not the Connor he wanted rip Michael Chandler — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 8, 2026

See you at the White House — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) March 8, 2026

Was expecting more from the card tbh😅 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 8, 2026

Three nights without sleep now time to rest big drama show @Justin_Gaethje pic.twitter.com/zOQwH5HenV — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 8, 2026

LOL THATS IT? — "Filthy" Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) March 8, 2026