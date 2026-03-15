Gillian Robertson beats Amanda Lemos by decision for biggest win of UFC career

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The UFC's strawweight division is in flux, and Gillian Robertson took a step toward title contention Saturday when she defeated onetime title challenger Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Robertson (17-8), who is No. 7 in ESPN's 115-pound rankings, utilized her superior grappling to control the sixth-ranked Lemos (15-6-1) for her fifth straight victory. Lemos has competed at a high level. She challenged then-champion Zhang Weili in 2023 and followed that loss by defeating Mackenzie Dern, who now owns the belt. After the fight, Robertson touted her finishing history, the best among women in the UFC.

"That's five wins in a row," Robertson said. "I've got the most finishes out of any woman [10], the most submissions out of any woman [seven]. All I need is that belt to solidify myself."

Lemos was in control at the start, maintaining striking distance with jabs and low kicks. But midway through Round 1, Robertson got a takedown, and that changed the rest of the fight.

"A little bit of a rough start," Robertson said. "But the next round, I took it over."

Robertson, who is 30 and from Niagara Falls, Ontario, landed just one takedown in each of the remaining two rounds, but she maintained top control for 4 minutes, 6 seconds in Round 2 and 3:33 in the third. She inflicted minimal damage and couldn't lock in a submission, but Robertson made it an easy call for the judges, landing more than twice as many strikes as her 38-year-old Brazilian opponent in each of the final two rounds. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in Robertson's favor.

Six of the top 10 strawweight fighters are in action within a month. In addition to Robertson vs. Lemos, third-ranked Virna Jandiroba meets No. 10 Tabatha Ricci on April 4, and a week later, No. 5 Tatiana Suarez faces eighth-ranked Loopy Godínez. Among those not competing during this period are Dern, who does not have a scheduled fight, and Zhang, who has not revealed whether she will return to strawweight after falling short in her challenge of flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko in November.

Robertson and Lemos were scheduled to meet in December, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission canceled the bout on fight day because of Lemos' medical issue.

Saturday's rescheduled Robertson-Lemos bout was the co-main event of a fight card headlined by a featherweight bout between Josh Emmett, ranked No. 9 in the division by ESPN, and unranked Kevin Vallejos. It turned into a showcase for Vallejos (18-1), who won his seventh fight in a row and made it look easy. He scored an early knockdown, outstuck Emmett 43-3 and got the TKO at 3:33 of Round 1. Emmett (19-7) has lost three fights in a row and five of his past six.

"I have the utmost respect for Josh Emmett," Vallejos, a 24-year-old Argentine, said through an interpreter. "I grew up watching his brutal knockouts. And I'm not going to lie: I came in here with a little bit of fear, but I made it."

Earlier in the evening, Eryk Anders beat Brad Tavares in a bout between veteran middleweights. Anders announced his retirement afterward. Anders, 38, has been in the UFC since 2017 but is best known for his college football career, starting for Alabama and leading the Crimson Tide in tackles in the 2009 BCS National Championship game.