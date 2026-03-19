How to watch PFL Madrid: Van Steenis vs. Edwards 2 on ESPN

The Professional Fighters League takes over the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid on Friday with a slew of bouts featuring Spanish fighters, including "The Spaniard" Costello van Steenis defending his PFL middleweight world title against Fabian Edwards in a headlining rematch. Van Steenis (17-3-0) previously defeated Edwards (16-4-0) in a closely contested split decision in September 2020.
In the co-main event, AJ McKee (23-2-0) and Adam Borics (20-3-0) will face off in a battle of premier featherweights.
Coverage begins with prelims at 1 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Main card
Middleweight championship: Costello van Steenis (c) vs. Fabian Edwards
Featherweight: AJ McKee vs. Adam Borics
Welterweight: Franco Tenaglia vs. Yassin Najid
Women's strawweight: Jacinta Austin vs. Benita van Rooij
Heavyweight: Linton Vassell vs. Jose Augusto
Prelims
Bantamweight: Kevin Cordero Lopez vs. Luciano Pereira
Flyweight: Borja Garcia vs. Rafael Calderon
Lightweight: Gino van Steenis vs. Mark Ewen
Bantamweight: Mattia Giordano vs. Ernesto Schisano
Contract weight : David Mora vs. Claudio Pacella
Featherweight: Ignacio Campos vs. Mathys Duragrin
(c) = defending champion
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.