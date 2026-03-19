How to watch PFL Madrid: Van Steenis vs. Edwards 2 on ESPN

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The Professional Fighters League takes over the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid on Friday with a slew of bouts featuring Spanish fighters, including "The Spaniard" Costello van Steenis defending his PFL middleweight world title against Fabian Edwards in a headlining rematch. Van Steenis (17-3-0) previously defeated Edwards (16-4-0) in a closely contested split decision in September 2020.

In the co-main event, AJ McKee (23-2-0) and Adam Borics (20-3-0) will face off in a battle of premier featherweights.

Coverage begins with prelims at 1 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Main card

Prelims

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.