How to watch One Championship in Australia, New Zealand

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The One Championship has arrived on ESPN and Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand.

Do you love combat sports? Then One Championship is just for you!

Read on as we bring you everything you need to know about our latest broadcast acquisition Down Under.

WHAT IS THE ONE CHAMPIONSHIP?

One Championship is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top-five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen.

It is a broad arena of mixed martial arts, featuring bouts in Muay Thai, kickboxing and grappling, as well as the MMA contests that are so popular nowadays.

Many of the events take place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but One Championship also travels around the world, with events already confirmed for Tokyo and Denver later this year.

ARE THERE ANY AUSTRALIAN OR NEW ZEALAND ATHLETES IN ONE CHAMPIONSHIP?

Yes, there are several active Australian and New Zealand fighters to keep an eye on.

Muay Thai fighter Tyson Harrison fights in the bantamweight division. He has a 4-4 record in One Championship and, unfortunately, dropped his most recent fight last October.

Tongan-born Isi Fitikefu is a name rugby league fans might recognise, given his former athletic pursuits with Cronulla Sharks in the NRL. After switching to MMA at the age of 24, Fitikefu built a 7-0 record before landing in One Championship, where he has since gone 2-2. He trains out of former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's Gracie jiu-jitsu gym in Smeaton Grange, Sydney.

Martin Nguyen has meanwhile been sidelined for over a year, but his One Championship career extends all the way back to 2014.

New Zealand are represented by Viet Anh Do, who is a perfect 4-0 in his One Championship career to date, his most recent MMA win coming in January this year; Ethan Brockett is another Kiwi fighter who celebrated his One Championship debut in early March with a Round 2 submission win in MMA.

Christian Lee is one of the stars of One Championship One Championship

WHO ARE SOME OF ONE CHAMPIONSHIP'S BIGGEST STARS?

Nabil Anane, Yuki Yoza and Nadaka are all coming off superb 2025 campaigns, so too Stella Hemetsberger.

Hemetsberger is a two-discipline world champion at strawweight, the Austrian adding the kickboxing title to her Muai Thai crown with a fifth straight One Championship win earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Anatoly "Sladkiy" Malykhin, Roman Kryklia and Christian Lee are all two-discipline champions in men's competition.

HOW CAN I WATCH ONE CHAMPIONSHIP IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND?

ESPN will air all ONE events live, excluding select pay-per-view events, across its most widely distributed sports network spanning Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.

Those broadcasts will include flagship ONE numbered events, monthly ONE Fight Night shows, and the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series.