Jack Della Maddalena laments defensive mindset against Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena has said he was "too defensive" in his welterweight title wipeout against Islam Makhachev, as the Australian begins the path back to another shot at the UFC star in his hometown in May.

Della Maddalena will make his UFC return against Brazilian Carlos Prates in Perth on May 2, seven months on from a thrashing at the hands of Makhachev when the Russian delivered a wrestling masterclass that included 19 minutes, 10 seconds of fight control.

While Della Maddalena's upcoming bout against Carlos Prates is expected to be fought on the feet, the Australian reflected on his failures against the wrestling might of Makhachev, whom he is desperate to face once more down the way.

"I think I was just too defensively minded, going in I was just thinking 'defend, defend, defend', rather than trying to get the attack going," Della Maddalena told ESPN. "Even when I was on the back, I feel like there were times where I did attack and then I was able to get back to my feet, but then the round had ended basically.

"So just being too defensively minded for the majority of the fight -- and that was a lot of him being the guy on the front foot -- that would be my main takeaway.

"Props to him, he was a better man. Obviously, I've got a lot to work on in that regard, so I'm just back in the gym working on it."

Despite the one-sided nature of that defeat, which saw Della Maddalena drop the welterweight strap on his first title defence, the 29-year-old feels Makhachev is indeed beatable.

That's despite the Russian superstar now boasting a 28-1 career record that includes his current 10-year, 16-fight UFC winning streak.

"I had a couple of days to wallow, for sure, just that heartbreak feeling.