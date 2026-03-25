Ending his career at UFC fight No. 22 is serendipitous for veteran Michael Chiesa

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Michael Chiesa will make the final walk of his career on Saturday, despite a belief he is still getting better at age 38. And a big reason for that is his late grandfather.

Chiesa (19-7) will face Niko Price on the main card of UFC Fight Night in Seattle. Win or lose, Chiesa, who is currently on a three-fight win streak going back to August 2024, has said it will be his last appearance. The Washington native said he relishes the opportunity to finish his career at home, but also told ESPN his decision to walk away stems from his family's experience with his grandfather, local motorsports pioneer Darrell Triber.

"He promoted [motorcycle races]," Chiesa told ESPN. "He's in the [Inland Empire] Hall of Fame for fast-track racing. He had a big impact on Evel Knievel's career. He was my hero growing up, and he died racing his motorcycle. He was 67. He wasn't supposed to be racing. It was the one race that my grandma and mom would not let me go with him. They didn't want him to race.

"Ultimately, it took his life. Now, you talk about my career, God forbid I die in a fight but I don't want to stick around too long and have parts of me taken away that I'll never get back."

Chiesa hasn't fought since a decision win over Court McGee in June 2025. He worked his way to potential title contention as a lightweight and welterweight but never quite secured a UFC title shot. He admitted that getting to fight at home, on the main card of a UFC event, is probably the biggest platform he'll get at this stage of his career -- making it a perfect time to retire.

"This is my 22nd UFC fight," Chiesa said. "The number 22 is a very significant number to my family. That was my grandpa's racing number. That's why I have '22' tattooed on my chest. I have '22' on my wedding ring. I wear my grandpa's wedding ring. And then, March 28 [Saturday] is my parents' anniversary. So the universe is kind of telling me, 'make this the last one.'"