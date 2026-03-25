PFL Pittsburgh: How to watch Eblen vs. Battle on ESPN

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The Professional Fighters League sets up the SmartCage on Saturday at the UPMC Events Center near Pittsburgh for a 12-fight card featuring former longtime champion Johnny Eblen taking on PFL newcomer Bryan Battle in the main event.

Eblen (16-1-0) looks to get back in the win column in his first fight since losing the PFL middleweight title to Costello van Steenis in a thriller last July. Van Steenis left Eblen unconscious after deploying a rear-naked choke with just nine seconds remaining in the bout.

Eblen now sets his sights on Battle (13-2-0), who will be fighting outside of the Dirty Boxing promotion for the first time since defeating Randy Brown in a split decision at UFC 310 in December 2024. He hasn't lost since December 2022.

Coverage begins with prelims at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. ESPN2 will pick up the coverage at 9:30 p.m., with the main card scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

Main card

Middleweight: Johnny Eblen vs. Bryan Battle

Middleweight: Dalton Rosta vs. Impa Kasanganay

Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Sumiko Inaba

Featherweight: Alexei Pergande vs. Julio Arce

Bantamweight: Lazaro Dayron vs. Jacob Thrall

Prelims

Contract weight: Allan Begosso vs. Jack Cartwright

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Jakub Kaszuba

Lightweight: Robert Watley vs. Dakota Bush

Welterweight: Ernesto Rodriguez vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

Women's flyweight: Tatiana Postarnakova vs. Elora Dana

Middleweight: Josh Fremd vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Featherweight: Ethan Goss vs. Fred Dupras

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.