Van's injury pushes title defense vs. Taira to UFC 328 in May

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UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van's first title defense will be pushed back to next month because of a minor injury, officials announced on Saturday.

Van (16-2) was scheduled to defend his belt against Tatsuro Taira (18-1) at UFC 327 next weekend in Miami, but the championship contest has been postponed to UFC 328 on May 9 in Newark. The fight joins a card that will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

Van, 24, became the second-youngest champion in UFC history in December, when he claimed the 125-pound belt from Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323. Fighting out of Myanmar, Van has won six in a row.

The UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center in Miami is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title bout between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg.