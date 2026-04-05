Renato Moicano chokes out teammate Chris Duncan in UFC main event

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UFC lightweight Renato Moicano defended his top 10 ranking in emphatic fashion on Saturday, submitting Chris Duncan in the second round of their UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas.

Moicano (21-7-1) snapped a two-fight skid with a rear-naked choke at 3:14 of the second round. The 155-pound main event was one-way traffic from the opening bell, as Moicano hurt Duncan on the feet, then jumped to his back to secure the tap.

It was the 11th submission victory of Moicano's career, and it came against a teammate in Duncan, who has trained alongside him at American Top Team in south Florida.

"All love, no disrespect," Moicano said. "I had to give him an opportunity at the top 10. [The UFC] better give me somebody who is in the rankings, I don't want to fight any bulls--- guys."

Duncan, of Scotland, was gracious in defeat. The loss snapped a four-fight winning streak and marked just the third time he has been finished in his eight-year professional career.

"This is why this guy is in the top 10. He's a legend," Duncan said.

Moicano was coming off back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush.

In the co-main event, former strawweight title challenger Virna Jandiroba (23-4) got back in the win column with an impressive three-round decision over Tabatha Ricci (12-4).

Jandiroba, who came up short in a vacant title fight against Mackenzie Dern in October, earned unanimous judges' scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 behind her usual physical approach. She converted 6-of-12 takedown attempts and compiled eight minutes of control time.