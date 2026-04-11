UFC 327: Live results and analysis for Procházka vs. Ulberg

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Jiří Procházka will attempt to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event at UFC 327, as the former champion squares off with Carlos Ulberg at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night.

Procházka, who beat Glover Teixeira in June 2022 to earn his first UFC championship, has fought and for the title twice since then, but lost to Alex Pereira by second-round knockout in both challenges. Pereira will be vacating the belt to move up to challenge Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight championship.

Ulberg, who has not lost a fight since his UFC debut in March 2021, will be competing for his first title in professional MMA.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Dre Waters break down all the action from UFC 327 in Miami.