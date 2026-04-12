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          Curtis Blaydes suffered fractured orbital, nose vs. Josh Hokit

          • Brett OkamotoApr 12, 2026, 04:33 PM
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              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
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          Curtis Blaydes suffered a fractured orbital and nose during Saturday's epic heavyweight bout against Josh Hokit at UFC 327 in Miami, his management told ESPN.

          Blaydes (19-6) lost by unanimous decision, but won over fans with the heart and durability he displayed over the three-round contest. He and Hokit also won the UFC's $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus. The two combined for 351 total strikes landed.

          Hokit (8-0) was also checked out for possible concussion, jaw and hand injuries on Saturday, but was released without issue according to his management. The UFC already announced Hokit will face Derrick Lewis at the UFC 250 Freedom Fights event on June 14 at the White House. According to UFC CEO Dana White, president Donald Trump personally asked for Lewis to appear on the card.