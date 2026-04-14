How to watch PFL Belfast: Kelly vs. Wilson on ESPN

Paul Hughes is out, and Darragh Kelly is in.
The next Professional Fighters League event Thursday at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will unfold without one of Belfast's own, as Hughes won't compete in the headlining lightweight bout against Jay-Jay Wilson after suffering a knee injury in training.
Instead, Kelly will take on the challenge.
The undefeated Irishman (9-0-0) will look to remain unbeaten when he lines up against Wilson (11-2-0), who has a résumé that includes four finishes via KO/TKO and four more via submission.
Coverage begins with prelims at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Main card
Lightweight: Darragh Kelly vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
Catchweight: Rhys McKee vs. Alex Lohoré
Light heavyweight: Dovlet Yagshimuradov vs. Tyson Pedro
Prelims
Welterweight: Chris Mixan vs. Eoin Sheridan
Catchweight: Pedro Carvalho vs. Sergio Cossio
Welterweight: Omran Chaaban vs. Chequina Noso Pedro
Bantamweight: Ciaran Clarke vs. Dean Garnett
Bantamweight: Caolán Loughran vs. Alan Philpott
Welterweight: David Martinez vs. Giannis Bachar
Bantamweight: Sean Gauci vs. Liam Gittins
Bantamweight: Eoghan Masoliver vs. Shane Mullen
Women's flyweight: Chelsea Hackett vs. Andrea Vazquez
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.