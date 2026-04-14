How to watch PFL Belfast: Kelly vs. Wilson on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Paul Hughes is out, and Darragh Kelly is in.

The next Professional Fighters League event Thursday at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will unfold without one of Belfast's own, as Hughes won't compete in the headlining lightweight bout against Jay-Jay Wilson after suffering a knee injury in training.

Instead, Kelly will take on the challenge.

The undefeated Irishman (9-0-0) will look to remain unbeaten when he lines up against Wilson (11-2-0), who has a résumé that includes four finishes via KO/TKO and four more via submission.

Coverage begins with prelims at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Main card

Prelims

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.