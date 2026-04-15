Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt arrested on domestic violence charge

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Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has been arrested in north-east NSW, Australia, on domestic violence charges.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hunt was taken into custody by police after they were called to an address in the Northern Rivers region on Tuesday evening [AEST]. He was later taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with one count of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.

Hunt was refused bail ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday.

Hunt, now 52, was one of Oceania's early UFC stars, the heavyweight known as the "Super Samoan" forging an eight-year, 18-fight career between 2010 and 2018. He headlined five separate UFC events during that period and fought for the interim heavyweight title against Brazilian Fabricio Werdum at UFC 180.

Hunt has also competed in kickboxing and boxing, famously fighting both rugby league great Paul Gallen and dual-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams.

Mark Hunt fought in the UFC for eight years, at one stage challenging for the interim heavyweight title Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Hunt also unsuccessfully sued the UFC, its president Dana White, and former WWE star Brock Lesnar, after it was revealed Lesnar had failed drug tests before and after their fight in 2016. Hunt originally lost the fight, with the result later ruled a no contest on account of Lesnar's positive tests.

The Ninth Circuit of Appeals eventually upheld the ruling in favour of the UFC and White in 2025, after Hunt first commenced legal action in 2017.

Hunt's last fight in the UFC was in 2018.