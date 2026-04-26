UFC welterweight Tim Means arrested on child abuse charge

UFC welterweight Tim Means was arrested Wednesday in New Mexico on an open charge of child abuse, according to Bernalillo County online court records.

Means, 42, was involved in an altercation with his 17-year-old daughter and was accused of head-butting her in the nose before punching her in the face after a dispute over house chores, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Means was released Friday on his own recognizance and has a hearing date set for May 26.

A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday after Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office received a call that two people had gotten into a physical altercation. The caller was later identified as Means' daughter, who said her father had head-butted after arguing over chores. The complaint said that she pushed Means away and alleged that she was then grabbed by the neck in a "strangulation manner" in the kitchen. She also alleges that she had a potato thrown at her and the two engaged in a scuffle where the teenager said she tried to get away by pushing and punching Means in the face. Means then struck her with a closed fist on the right side of her face.

"Let it be known that there were visible hand and red marks on neck, indicating she was strangled," the complaint reportedly states. "There was blood on and in her nose where she was head-butted and several red marks indicated she was hit in the face and on her cheek."

Local news outlet KOAT reported that Means spoke to law enforcement after being detained and admitted that there had been an altercation with his daughter. However, he said the only time he got physical with her is when he needed to restrain her.

Means hasn't fought since a 2024 submission loss to Court McGee and is 1-5 in his past six fights.