UFC Fight Night Perth: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates, live results and analysis

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Jack Della Maddalena makes his return to the Octagon for the first time since he lost the UFC welterweight title to Islam Makhachev last November, the Australian set for battle with Brazilian Carlos Prates at UFC Fight Night Perth.

Della Maddalena was completely outclassed by Makhachev, the 29-year-old's title reign lasting just 118 days after he had taken the strap from Belal Muhammad earlier in 2025.

But back in his hometown, Della Maddalena will be confident he can bounce back against Prates at RAC Arena on Saturday night [AEST, early Saturday morning ET].

Joining him on the main card are fellow West Aussies Quillan Salkilld and Steve Erceg, who fight Beneil Dariush and Tim Elliot respectively.

Follow the action in our live blog below!