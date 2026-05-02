Prates stops Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night Perth

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PERTH, Australia -- Carlos Prates has put himself right in contention for a shot at the UFC welterweight title following a devastating striking performance against former champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Prates (24-7) played spoiler in Della Maddalena's hometown at UFC Fight Night Perth on Saturday night (AEST), earning a third-round stoppage behind a flurry of kicks, punches and elbows that inflicted damage all over the Australian's body.

In the end, it was a brutal calf kick that sent Della Maddalena (18-4) crashing to canvas, the Brazilian quickly moving in to secure the stoppage from referee Mike Beltran at 3:17 in the third round.

Prates had earlier opened up a cut above Della Maddalena's right eye, which streamed blood late in the second round, while the impact of Prates' work to the body was evident both on the Australian's lower back and lead left leg.

While Della Maddalena was dominated in Rounds 2 and 3, he had been largely competitive in Round 1 with some accurate striking and a late takedown. But the longer the fight went on, the clearer it became that Prates would be going home the victor -- and may soon be on a collision course with UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who dethroned Della Maddalena at the top of the division last November.

Earlier in the co-main event, Australian lightweight Quillan Salkilld underlined his position as one of the rising stars of the UFC with a first-round TKO win over veteran American Beneil Dariush.

Salkilld improved to 5-0 in the UFC and 12-1 overall with a thunderous right hook that sent Dariush to the canvas, the Aussie moving in behind it with some follow-up ground-and-pound to earn the stoppage at 3:39 of the first round.

Dariush had earlier exerted some pressure in close, executing two takedowns to take an early foothold in the fight. But once Salkilld pulled free, he quickly went to work with his striking and rattled Dariush with a combination that created the space for his brutal right hook.

A graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, Salkilld has won four of his five UFC fights in Round 1. This was his second victory of 2026 after he disposed of countryman Jamie Mullarkey in Sydney in February.