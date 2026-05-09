UFC 328: Live results and analysis for Chimaev vs. Strickland

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Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland will square off for the UFC middleweight championship in the main event at UFC 328 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Chimaev, who beat Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 319 to claim the belt, will be making his first title defense. Chimaev looks to extend his unbeaten run in professional MMA to 16 fights in a row.

Strickland, who held the title from September 2023 to January 2024, beat Anthony Hernandez by third-round TKO in his last Octagon appearance to earn a title shot. This will be Strickland's fourth appearance in a middleweight title bout.

Also on the card, men's flyweight champion Joshua Van also makes the first defense of his title, taking on Taturso Taira in the co-main event. Van won the title via first-round TKO over Alexandre Pantoja.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim break down all the action from UFC 328 in Newark.