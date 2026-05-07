Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, takes plea deal in '25 assault case

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Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, has accepted a plea deal with prosecutors stemming from his August 2025 assault of pro wrestler Stuart Smith (also known as Syko Stu) in Los Angeles.

Jackson pleaded no-contest to the felony count of battery. His sentencing date is set for June 22 with an "anticipated sentence is 90 days actual county jail," according to the District Attorney's Office. He will also pay $81,703.38 in restitution and serve two years of formal probation.

Jackson, 26, was arrested in September and charged with one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery. Jackson was due in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday but reached a plea agreement that will see him avoid extensive jail time.

The incident occurred at a KnokX pro wrestling event in Los Angeles. Jackson, who was scheduled to appear in a staged match, slammed wrestler Smith to the ground and continued to strike him even after it appeared he was unconscious. Smith suffered multiple injuries to the head, jaw, a loss of teeth and a deep laceration in his lip.

Jackson faced up to four years in state prison for the felony charge.