Khamzat Chimaev kicks Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 328 fight

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Tensions between middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland boiled over Thursday, as Chimaev kicked Strickland in the shin during a promotional staredown ahead of UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.

The incident took place despite the company's heightened security measures during fight week and came as UFC CEO Dana White stood between them and instructed them to behave.

The two middleweights have a history going back to 2022, when they briefly trained together in Las Vegas. Strickland (30-7) has accused Chimaev (15-0) of being a "bully" in the gym; Chimaev has stated Strickland made up the entire story.

Animosity between the two has built up over the years, to the point Strickland has threatened to defend himself with a gun if Chimaev and his team try to assault him. In response, the UFC has added additional security this week, including a constant police presence and metal detectors at the fighter hotel in Morristown, New Jersey. Strickland has been staying at an off-site location, away from Chimaev and his team.

UFC CEO Dana White gets in the middle of Khamzat Chimaev, left, and Sean Strickland as tensions between the two fighters boiled over Thursday ahead of Saturday's fight. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

Following Chimaev's kick Thursday, Strickland wrote on social media, "Exactly what I expected a coward to do."

Strickland did not appear to suffer any injury, and it's unclear whether the New Jersey Athletic Control Board will seek any punishment for Chimaev.

Strickland will challenge Chimaev for the 185-pound belt at UFC 328 on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark.