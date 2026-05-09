Tsarukyan named backup for Topuria-Gaethje on UFC White House card

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The UFC has booked Armenian lightweight Arman Tsarukyan as a backup headliner for its historic event at the White House this summer.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Tsarukyan (23-3) will be available to slide into the lightweight title main event, should anything happen to undisputed champion Ilia Topuria or interim champion Justin Gaethje. UFC Freedom Fights 250 takes place on June 14, president Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

Gaethje (27-5), who earned the shot at Topuria by defeating Paddy Pimblett in January, declined to comment on Tsarukyan as a backup. Topuria (17-0) made it clear he would accept a change in opponent if necessary, although Gaethje has never withdrawn from a bout in the UFC.

"I don't care who I'm going to have in front of me," Topuria said at a press conference on Friday. "On June 14, I'm going to break his jaw in the first minute, whether it's Arman or Justin."

Tsarukyan actually weighed in as a backup for Topuria's last lightweight title fight as well. The 29-year-old made 155 pounds for UFC 317 last June, when Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira in the first round. Tsarukyan is on a five-fight win streak.