Ex-NFL player Wint to fight in Dana White's Contender Series

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Former NFL linebacker Anthony Wint will attempt to earn a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in August, his team confirmed to ESPN.

Wint (6-0), who played briefly with the New York Jets in 2018, will face Matt Adams (6-2) on Aug. 11 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity," Wint told ESPN. "I feel like I'm arriving at a point in my career where preparation and timing are finally meeting. I'm still just scratching the surface. I've spent years developing not only as a fighter, but as a man mentally, spiritually and professionally.

"I respect everybody in this sport, but I truly believe I'm built for the highest level. The goal isn't just to win fights. It's to leave a mark and become someone people remember long after I'm done competing. Some people would say it's better to go straight to the UFC, but I love the opportunity to perform in front of UFC CEO Dana White and earn it. My plan is to walk in there and become an overnight star."

Wint, 30, played at Florida International University and joined the Jets organization as an undrafted free agent.

Wint made his amateur MMA debut in 2021. He has recorded finishes in five of his six appearances, including four by knockout. He won a heavyweight title on the regional scene in Fury FC in March.

The UFC's heavyweight division is wide open due to a relative lack of depth. The No. 15-ranked heavyweight, Brando Peričić has an almost identical record to Wint's at 7-1.