Former champ Chris Weidman to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Open Extended Reactions

Chris Weidman, a former UFC champion who will forever be tied to the end of Anderson Silva's historic title run, is headed to the Hall of Fame.

The UFC will induct Weidman this summer, the promotion announced on Saturday. Weidman, 41, became a star in July 2013, when he knocked out Silva at UFC 162 in Las Vegas. The New Yorker went on to defeat Silva a second time in an immediate rematch and defended the 185-pound title three times.

Weidman was a significant underdog when the UFC booked him against Silva in just his 10th professional appearance. A former NCAA Division-I collegiate wrestler at Hofstra University, Weidman shocked the world when he dropped Silva with a left hook in the second round. The loss snapped Silva's 16-fight win streak and UFC record 2,457-day title reign.

They fought again at UFC 168 five months later, and Weidman won again when Silva suffered a gruesome broken leg after Weidman checked a kick in the second round. He went on to defend his title against popular Brazilian contenders Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort. In an ironic twist, Weidman suffered a similar leg injury to Silva in a 17-second loss to Uriah Hall in 2021. He returned from the injury two years later, before ultimately retiring from the sport in 2024.