Ranking the MVP MMA main card fights 1 to 5 by entertainment potential

Ronda Rousey joins Pat McAfee ahead of her fight with Gina Carano to talk about her return to MMA and what the future holds for her career. (1:12)

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Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will step into a cage Saturday night in a meeting of mixed martial arts legends. What a way to headline the first MMA fight card of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions live on Netflix.

Having Rousey and Carano at the top of the bill will draw starry attention to an event featuring several big names -- although, just like the women in the main event, those are big names of the past, in some cases the deep past.

The main card includes Francis Ngannou, who might still be the best heavyweight in the world, but he's pushing 40 years old and has fought in one MMA bout since leaving the UFC as champion in 2022. That same year saw the most recent MMA fight for Nate Diaz, who is now 41. Onetime UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, 42, last put on MMA gloves in 2022, too.

And yet, there's a must-see curiosity surrounding MVP's debut in the MMA world. Several of the fighters on the main card were don't-miss fireworks shows in their primes, and there's lingering intrigue over what they still can ignite. At least a couple of the matchups offer tantalizing entertainment possibilities.

Here's a look at what's in store this weekend at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, including a ranking of the five-fight main card based on nostalgia-tinged escapism potential and a rundown of the most notable names on the undercard.

1. Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

This one could go off the rails. Let's be real: There are no rails that can keep the runaway train on the straight and narrow. In other words, this is inspired matchmaking. A Diaz fight is always a mind-bending adventure, from the first news conference to the final second of the match. And Perry is not exactly buttoned down, either. They both have bad-boy personas that feel 100% authentic, not curated, and they keep it real in their fights. Diaz has the superior MMA résumé, but his inactivity in recent years evens things. Perry has actually been out of the cage for longer than Diaz, but a 6-0 bare-knuckle boxing run has kept him combat sharp -- and has made him a star. Fasten your seatbelts for a chaotic ride.

2. Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Rousey last fought in 2016; Carano in 2009. Can these fighters recapture anything resembling the magic of days gone by? If not, their fight could resemble an old-timers' game at a ballpark, a sluggish and sad reminder that time does not stand still. Another nagging possibility: If Rousey manages to pull off an instantaneous armbar -- just like the old days -- the main event could feel anticlimactic, considering the ambitious buildup. But seeing these two pioneers in the cage together, where they will have a well-deserved moment in the spotlight, is reason enough to be a witness. Rousey and Carano are women's MMA. It would not exist, at least not at center stage, without them building it. Let's see what history they can create.

3. Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Can "The Predator" still chase down his prey? This fight is an Ngannou showcase, a measuring stick that should tell us whether MMA inactivity has atrophied his fierceness. Lins is not among the elite at heavyweight; he's a bulked up light heavyweight. But he won a PFL season at heavyweight and earned victories over former UFC fighters Ovince Saint Preux and Jared Rosholt. Lins will either be flattened or serve as evidence that Ngannou is all done flattening the people he would need to flatten to regain his place at the top of the heavyweight world.

It's coffee break time for the judges. Parnasse has seven knockouts and seven submissions among his 22 victories, and Cross has six KOs and seven subs in 17 wins. They're both well-rounded finishers, but the flashy Parnasse has competed at a higher level. He left the European promotion KSW last month as champion at lightweight and featherweight. The Parnasse vs. Cross matchup lags far behind the rest of the main card in name recognition, but the action could steal the show.

5. Junior Dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

Dos Santos will be forever remembered for authoring one of the most stunning knockouts in UFC heavyweight championship history, crushing the seemingly indestructible Cain Velasquez with a looping right hand. That was 15 years ago. Although Dos Santos remained in the top tier of UFC heavies for several years after that, he was knocked out in his final four trips inside the Octagon and has been largely inactive since 2020 -- just one fight in 2022. Despaigne is younger, faster and more active. In the past 17 months, he has gone 7-0 with six knockouts in Karate Combat. Watch this fight with a hand ready to cover the eyes.

Undercard fighters to watch

MMA fans might best remember Moraes for his shocking knockout victory over UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson in April 2021, but the former One Championship titleholder is much more accomplished than that one win. Moraes, a three-time flyweight champion, is widely regarded as one of the best fighters to ever compete in One Championship. His run with the promotion lasted nearly 12 years and featured 18 appearances, the most recent being a loss in his 13th career championship fight in March 2025. Moraes, 39, will take on 30-year-old Phumi Nkuta.

Former Bellator MMA champion Jason Jackson is back in the cage for the first time in nearly a year. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jackson was a major factor in Bellator MMA's welterweight division for five years before splitting his four appearances inside the PFL's SmartCage in 2024 and 2025. After dropping his Bellator debut via a split decision against Ed Ruth in 2019, Jackson went on an eight-fight win streak that included a welterweight championship victory over Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 301 in November 2023. Unfortunately, Jackson's run as a Bellator champion didn't last long as the promotion was acquired by PFL three days after his win. Jackson made it to the second round of the PFL's 2025 welterweight tournament but lost by split decision to eventual tournament champion Thad Jean. Jackson will take on "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 33 participant Jeff Creighton in his first fight since the loss to Jean.

At the moment, Pereira is most known for her family ties to one of the UFC's best fighters, but her matchup against Jade Masson-Wong on Saturday could put her on the map for her technical striking prowess. Aline, the younger sister of former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, trains with her brother and fellow former UFC 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira. Much like Alex, Aline got her start in martial arts by competing in kickboxing. She built a 5-2 kickboxing record, including three appearances in premiere promotion Glory before moving on to Karate Combat (3-0 record) and MMA promotion LFA (2-2).