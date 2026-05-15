Carano lost 100 pounds to make Rousey fight on MVP's 1st MMA card

Ronda Rousey joins Pat McAfee ahead of her fight with Gina Carano to talk about her return to MMA and what the future holds for her career. (1:12)

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Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano have each successfully made weight for their upcoming clash on Netflix.

Rousey (12-2) weighed in at 142 pounds on Friday in Inglewood, California. Carano (7-1) came in at 141.4 pounds. The bout, which was booked at a 145-pound featherweight limit, will headline the first MMA event for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions on Saturday at Intuit Dome.

In a candid post shortly after their weigh-in, Carano took to social media to detail several health issues she has battled outside the octagon, including the need to lose 100 pounds to make this fight a reality.

"I just weighed in at 141.4 [pounds]. Since Sept. 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100 [pounds]/ It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight," Carano wrote. "It did not happen overnight. If it wasn't for having this incredibly challenging goal in fighting Ronda Rousey I most definitely wouldn't have reached this.

"I was prediabetic, had trouble simply walking in September and have been on the path to recovery to turn myself back into an athlete since then. It was hard, SO damn hard ... there was so much to learn, too much to unpack here, ups, downs, plateaus, things I learned late I wish I learned earlier, trial by error but I did it."

Carano also thanked Rousey, "who waited patiently" while she lost the weight and got herself back into fighting shape for Saturday's highly anticipated affair.

Carano, 44, fought most of her career at 140 pounds, while Rousey, 39, competed in the 135-pound bantamweight division. They are considered the two most influential pioneers in women's MMA. It is Carano's first appearance since 2009 and Rousey's first since 2016.

The event features multiple former UFC legends, including fan favorites Nate Diaz and Mike Perry and former heavyweight champions Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. All of the top fighters made weight.