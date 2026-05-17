Ngannou knocks out Lins, stakes claim as 'best' heavyweight

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INGLEWOOD, California -- In just his second MMA bout in four years, Francis Ngannou looked as good as ever in a first-round knockout of Philipe Lins on Saturday at the Intuit Dome.

Ngannou (19-3) knocked out Lins (18-6) with a left hook to the head at 4:31 of the opening round. The heavyweight bout co-headlined Netflix and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions' first MMA event.

Ngannou has won eight straight MMA fights, a streak that dates to 2018 and includes a two-year hiatus in which the former UFC heavyweight champion stepped away to box Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Ngannou also sat out all of 2025 as he navigated an eventual departure from his previous organization, the PFL.

Inactivity has clearly not dampened Ngannou's skills, nor has it lessened the demand for him. Former UFC champion Jon Jones was in attendance at Intuit Dome, as was Paul. Ngannou spoke on potential matchups with both.

When asked if he's the best heavyweight, Ngannou said, "Period. I'm the f---ing best, period."

A matchup with Jones would be virtually impossible because Jones is under exclusive contract with the UFC. Still, Jones raised his arms toward Ngannou in a gesture of waving him on and later told the Netflix broadcast he would like to get out of his UFC contract.

Francis Ngannou looked as explosive as ever in his first-round knockout of Philipe Lins on Saturday, which marked just his second MMA fight in four years. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Paul has also expressed interest in facing Ngannou, and even pursued a boxing match against him last year.

Regardless of what's next, Ngannou appeared to be at the top of his game in his first real, standing knockout since 2021. He won his last MMA bout in November 2024 via TKO, but with strikes on the ground. Saturday's victory showcased the raw, one-punch knockout power that raised Ngannou to fame during his years with the UFC.

Lins, of Brazil, hung in admirably against Ngannou's early exchanges, but the weight of Ngannou's strikes was apparent. He spun around Lins with his first leg kick and bloodied Lins' nose with punches in the opening minutes.

Ngannou, 39, still looked quick and explosive, fully recovered from the multiple knee injuries that have occasionally hampered him in the past.