Ronda Rousey submits Gina Carano by armbar in 17 seconds

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INGLEWOOD, California -- Ronda Rousey's storied MMA career could end only one way: in the first round via armbar.

Rousey (13-2), 39, turned back the clock on Saturday inside Intuit Dome, submitting Gina Carano (7-3) in just 17 seconds with her signature submission. The 145-pound featherweight bout headlined Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions' first MMA card on Netflix. The result was probably inevitable -- Carano, 44, hadn't fought since 2009 and represented a different era from Rousey -- but it was special to Rousey, nonetheless.

"I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible," Rousey said of the quick finish. "I didn't really want to hurt her. It was beautiful martial arts, that's what I think that was. It was art."

Of course, Saturday's result was very different from Rousey's initial exit from MMA. The former UFC bantamweight champion, who famously changed UFC CEO Dana White's mind on promoting women's MMA in 2013, suffered knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2015 and 2016, and then immediately distanced herself from the sport.

Saturday's event was a chance for her to rewrite that ending. Afterward, Rousey definitively stated she will not fight again.

Carano, who said she lost 100 pounds after accepting Rousey's proposal for the fight in late 2024, admitted she was left a bit unsatisfied by the 17-second contest. Widely considered the original pioneer of women's MMA, Carano wasn't able to throw a single punch in the fight. Rousey immediately ducked into her hips for a takedown, moved to full mount and then transitioned to the armbar.

"I wanted that to last longer," Carano said. "I was so ready. I felt so good. I've never felt that good. I haven't competed in 17 years, I wanted to hit her. But getting in here is a victory. Fighting a legend is a victory. I feel great. I just wanted to fight."

Ronda Rousey's first fight in 10 years lasted only 17 seconds, as the former UFC champion submitted Gina Carano via armbar in Round 1. Rousey said afterward that she will not fight again. Photo b Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Carano said she didn't know if she would fight again.

"I think 17 years [off] is a lot," she said. "[Age] 44 is a lot."

Rousey initially sought to make her comeback with the UFC but claimed she hit roadblocks after the promotion moved to Paramount at the start of 2026 and away from its long-standing pay-per-view model. Rousey targeted the UFC as an opponent on the business side and has said she would consider staying involved in the MMA space as a promoter with MVP Promotions.

Paul, who was in attendance and plans to compete in MMA himself, promised MVP Promotions would continue booking MMA events. In addition to Rousey, Saturday's card also featured former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou.

"You will definitely see more [MMA]," Paul said. "We're breaking records tonight. This was one of the most viewed MMA events in history. ... MVP is just getting warmed up. You'll see more of us. Dana, be prepared, because this is the takeover."