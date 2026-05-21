Ex-Strikeforce, Bellator CEO Coker to launch new MMA league in '27

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Veteran mixed martial arts promoter Scott Coker will launch a new fight league in 2027.

According to a press release on Thursday, the former head of Strikeforce and Bellator MMA has secured $60 million for a new MMA venture. Coker is joined by Peter Levin of Griffin Gaming Partners, who was also an investor of Strikeforce until the company sold to the UFC in 2011.

"I always knew I wanted to come back when the time was right, with the right vision and a carefully curated team," Coker said in a statement "There is an incredible demand for a fresh, new global brand in MMA. This new league is about returning to what matters; the integrity of competition, respect for the athletes and sharing their remarkable journeys with the world."

Coker has a long history in combat sports, dating back to Strikeforce kickboxing events in 1985. The company held its first MMA event in 2006, and built the careers of prominent names including Daniel Cormier, Ronda Rousey, Luke Rockhold, Miesha Tate, Robbie Lawler and others.

The release did not include additional details, including a name for the fight league, schedules or media agreements. Additional investors include Upper Deck; Steve Kaplan, owner of D.C. United; Swimmy Minami of Visional; skateboard legend Tony Hawk; former Fortress Investment Group Vice-Chairman Dean Dakolias. The new company has not yet signed any athletes.

The news comes on the heels of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions MMA debut on Saturday on Netflix, with an event headlined by Rousey and Gina Carano. MVP announced this week the event drew 12.4 million viewers and it intends to regularly promote MMA events moving forward. The industry-leading UFC signed a monumental $7.7 billion rights deal with Paramount in 2026.