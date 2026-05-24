Johnny Manziel dominates in MMA debut, says he won't fight again

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More than 10 years after his last NFL game, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel flashed a victory celebration, this time in a ring following his mixed martial arts debut.

Manziel, 33, dominated social media influencer Bob Menery in a first-round stoppage victory Saturday night at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.

Manziel showed off some skills as a fighter, landing kicks to the body and scoring a takedown, and he was landing hard strikes from full mount when the referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes, 16 seconds.

Manziel said afterward he probably wouldn't fight again after Saturday.

"This was good enough for one time," he said.

The fight was promoted by Kick streamer Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions, which is known for pitting celebrities against content creators in boxing matches.

Manziel, who starred at Texas A&M, was a first-round NFL draft pick of the Browns in 2014 but lasted only two years in the NFL, throwing for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns before Cleveland cut him during the 2016 offseason.

Manziel went on to play in other leagues, including the Canadian Football League. He also was the subject of Netflix's "Untold" anthology series, with "Johnny Football" premiering in 2023.

Former NBA players Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley squared off in an MMA bout in Saturday's co-main event, with Stephenson defeating Beasley by first-round submission.