Serrano calls '26 'last year' in boxing, wants Carano in MMA

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Unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) said Wednesday that she plans to retire from boxing at the end of the year. However, she also is interested in picking up the MMA gloves one more time to face an MMA legend.

Serrano, 37, will defend her boxing titles against Cheyenne Hanson on Saturday in the co-main event at MVPW-03 in El Paso, Texas. The card will be headlined by a rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm.

A seven-division champion, Serrano is in hot pursuit of Christy Martin's knockout record (32) and is aiming to retire from the sport with 50 wins. She recently signed a lifetime deal with Most Valuable Promotions, where she will transition into the role of chairwoman of women's boxing initiatives upon retirement.

"I think 2026 will be the last year of my career," Serrano told ESPN. "I've been in here 17 years as a professional with so many ups and downs in this sport. I've fought on the biggest platforms, and I am now part of this great MVPW movement. I think it's time for me to hang them up and just continue to work hard for these other women in this amazing sport.

"But the goal right now is to tie Christy Martin's knockout record. If it doesn't happen on Saturday, I'll keep trying until I get it."

While Serrano is focused on her boxing career, she did have an eye on Most Valuable Promotions' foray into MMA a couple of weeks ago for a card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Serrano, who is 2-0-1 in her MMA career, said she got the itch to compete in MMA again while watching the event play out. She said a fight with Carano would entice her to lace up the gloves one more time.

"If MVP plans to continue with this, just throw me in there for one fight," Serrano said. "If the opponent is right, I don't mind going back in there for a little elbows and kicks."

With Ronda Rousey stating that her MMA career is over after her swift submission of Carano, Serrano set her sights on the other women's MMA pioneer that ended a 17-year hiatus from the sport.

"Listen, if Gina [Carano] wants to come back around, let's go," Serrano said. "It would be nice to share the cage with her just to show my skills and let people know that I am an MMA fighter, too. I'm undefeated in MMA and not too many people know that I have two submissions -- not knockouts -- but submissions in MMA."