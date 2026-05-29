UFC White House buzz: Construction has begun on the South Lawn

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A one-of-a-kind UFC event is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, with seven fights capped by a lightweight title matchup between champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the leadup to the card, the UFC is building a 4,000-plus-seat stadium in the backyard of the President's residence.

As fight weekend approaches, check back here for the latest news, updates and happenings in Washington, D.C. and from the fight camps of the Freedom 250 participants.