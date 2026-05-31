Judge rules ex-UFC star BJ Penn mentally fit to stand trial

A Hawaiian judge has deemed former UFC star BJ Penn mentally fit to stand for trial in a pending domestic violence case.

Penn, 47, is facing multiple charges stemming from allegations in 2025 that he abused his own mother and violated a restraining order. The former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion has repeatedly made statements online that he believes his family has been murdered and replaced by imposters seeking to steal his family inheritance. He has publicly asked the Hawaiian Police Department to investigate his claims.

Penn was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation in October. He was involved in a string of arrests in 2025, including back-to-back days in May. On Friday, a judge ruled Penn fit to stand for trial, Hawaii News Now first reported.

Penn's mother, Lorraine Shin, has stated in court she believes Penn suffers from Capgras syndrome, a rare psychological condition where an individual believes those around him have been replaced by imposters. There are several causes associated with the condition, including dementia and brain injury.

Penn, of Hilo, Hawaii, retired from MMA in 2019. His career ended on a seven-fight losing streak from 2011 to 2019, during which he suffered three losses via knockout.