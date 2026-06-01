          Ben Askren returning to wrestling after double lung transplant

          • Brett OkamotoJun 1, 2026, 08:43 PM
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              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
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          Ben Askren is planning a return to the wrestling mats, less than one year after undergoing a life-saving double lung transplant.

          Askren, 41, will face former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in a freestyle wrestling match at RAF 11 on July 18 in Milwaukee. Askren lives and coaches in Wisconsin, and said the details of the RAF event prompted him to make a competitive return. He will celebrate his 42nd birthday on the day of the match.

          "I've been back coaching for three months now, on a regular basis," Askren told Uncrowned. "I had asked them to come to Milwaukee because I knew we would knock it out of the park, and July 18 is my birthday. Something spoke to me and I said, 'I need to wrestle on that.'"

          The event will also feature UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in a main event matchup against former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

          Askren, who is a former U.S. Olympian and NCAA Division-I national champion for Missouri, has not competed since he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Jake Paul in a boxing match in 2021. He came close to UFC welterweight title contention in 2019, before suffering back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia to end his MMA career.

          He was unexpectedly hospitalized with pneumonia in 2025. According to his family, Askren was placed on a ventilator in June, before ultimately receiving a double lung transplant. He said he lost 50 pounds in a span of 45 days during his hospitalization.