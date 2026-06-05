Hearn: Aspinall shouldn't fight Pereira-Gane winner under UFC deal

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British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he has advised UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall not to fight the winner of next week's interim title fight at the White House under the current conditions of his contract.

At a news conference Friday in Dublin, Hearn -- who is the chairman of Matchroom Boxing and holds a managerial contract with Aspinall -- said the UFC didn't even extend an invitation to Aspinall to attend the White House event despite the fact that he's meant to face the winner of a co-main event matchup between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane. Hearn added that a unification bout under Aspinall's current deal will never take place if he has anything to do with it.

"I'm not going to let Tom Aspinall fight for the kind of money that's in his contract," Hearn told reporters. "To be involved in a fight against Pereira or Gane for literally 1/50th of the revenue of that show, f--- that. I won't let him do it. It's time those UFC fighters stop being mugs and start to understand that these people are taking advantage of them. They deserve better.

"My advice to Tom Aspinall will be, 'Don't you dare take that fight for the money that's in your contract.'"

Aspinall, 33, was elevated to the UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion one year ago, when then-defending champion Jon Jones elected to retire from MMA rather than face him in a unification bout. The relationship between the UFC and its English champion has been rocky at times, particularly since Aspinall suffered injuries to both of his eyes during a fight against Gane last October. Aspinall has undergone multiple surgeries and only recently resumed light training.

Aspinall signed a managerial contract with Hearn in March. The announcement turned heads as Hearn has been involved in an escalating war of words with UFC CEO Dana White since boxing star Conor Benn left Matchroom Boxing to sign a surprise deal with White's Zuffa Boxing.

According to sources, the UFC has negotiated several high-profile deals with fighters under contract, including champions, in 2026 -- in part due to the company's move away from the traditional pay-per-view model on Paramount+. Aspinall's deal is a likely candidate for one that would need to be amended, but Hearn's involvement and public comments would presumably add a new layer to that process.