UFC White House: Live results and analysis for Topuria vs. Gaethje

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For just the third time since the UFC was created in 1993, the promotion heads to Washington. The UFC is hosting an outdoor fight card at a custom-built, open-air arena on the White House's South Lawn.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria takes on interim titleholder Justin Gaethje to unify the belts. Topuria, 17-0 and ESPN's No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, puts his unblemished record on the line.

In the co-main event, Alex Pereira aims to etch his name in UFC history by becoming the promotion's first three-division champion. The former light heavyweight and middleweight titleholder faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship. This is Gane's first appearance since his undisputed title fight against Tom Aspinall, which was ruled a no-contest because of an incidental eye poke on Aspinall.

ESPN MMA contributors break down all the action from UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.