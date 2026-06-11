The full UFC Freedom 250 White House build-out in photos

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From aircraft carriers to helipads, sports is no stranger to unconventional locations, and this weekend will see another unusual venue added to the list: the White House South Lawn.

UFC Freedom 250 will, after months of planning and solving logistical puzzles, bring a UFC card to the nation's capital, just under the shadow of the White House, on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, the unlikely location and custom-built arena have produced some fascinating images as the venue has taken shape in Washington, D.C.

Here's a look at the scene outside the White House from a variety of angles.

Carolyn Van Houten for ESPN

Carolyn Van Houten for ESPN

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images