Judge OKs this weekend's UFC event at the White House

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The UFC fights at the White House will proceed this weekend after a federal judge denied an emergency injunction application Friday attempting to stop UFC Freedom 250, according to court records.

Judge Amit P. Mehta, a judge in the federal district court in the District of Columbia, ruled that the injunction filed by the Public Integrity Project failed "to establish" irreparable harm or an aesthetic (loss of enjoyment) injury to the plaintiffs needed to create standing allowing the case to go forward.

"The court rightly rejected an untimely and frivolous effort to halt the historic UFC event hosted to honor the 250th anniversary of our Nation," White House spokesman Davis Ingle wrote in a statement to ESPN. "The White House is thankful for this correct decision and looks forward to hosting this once-in-a-lifetime celebration on the South Lawn."

The UFC did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment about the injunction decision.

The court ruled that neither plaintiff in the case showed they were "directly affected" by the actions of the Department of Interior and National Park Service, the two listed defendants in the case, by allowing the UFC card to happen. Mehta also wrote that the late nature of the suit, which was filed over the weekend by the Public Integrity Project, "though not dispositive, undercuts their claims of irreparable harm."

Mehta agreed with plaintiffs "that the public has an interest in preventing the 'unauthorized, commercial exploitation' and 'environmental damage' of protected national landmarks." However, Mehta said the plaintiffs' lack of standing in their arguments weighs against deciding on those issues. The fight weekend will have a news conference at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, ceremonial weigh-ins on The Ellipse on Saturday and the fight card on the White House South Lawn on Sunday. There is also a two-day fan fest on The Ellipse on Saturday and Sunday.

In his ruling, Mehta noted that the UFC White House card had been known about for almost a year and that construction of the Claw began in late May, yet plaintiffs "waited until June 7, 2026 -- more than two weeks after visible preparations commenced at the White House -- to seek emergency relief."

Mehta also said the government's argument of the potential loss of the $60 million the UFC invested in the event "resulting from a last-minute, court-ordered stoppage cannot be ignored."

Mehta wrote that the claims the lawsuit laid out -- that the DOI and NPS violated the law by organizing a private sporting event on public property and failed to obtain congressional approval for the UFC to build structures on federal land at the White House and Lincoln Memorial and that there was no environmental review before constructing the UFC "claw" stadium on the South Lawn -- were known well before June 7.

Mehta ruled the claw is a temporary structure and that "the risk of any significant environmental damage is doubtful."

Mehta declined to hear oral arguments in the case Thursday, using the written arguments filed during the week from the Public Integrity Project and the Department of Justice, which represented the Department of Interior and National Park Service, to render his decision.