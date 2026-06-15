          UFC Freedom 250 at White House delayed briefly by weather

          • Brett OkamotoJun 15, 2026, 12:19 AM
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              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
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          WASHINGTON -- The UFC's unprecedented UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was delayed approximately 45 minutes due to inclement weather.

          The UFC temporarily postponed its seven-fight card for the scheduled start time of 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night because of a series of thunderstorms moving in from West Virginia. A featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia kicked off the event shortly before 9 p.m.

          According to the broadcast, any lightning strike within a six-mile radius would require 30 minutes of a shelter-in-place order, before the card could resume. Rain and wind are obvious factors, but the main concern is lightning. The weather is supposed to clear by 9 p.m. ET, according to the broadcast.

          All 14 fighters on the card were aware of the possibility of a delay. The card is headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. UFC CEO Dana White has vowed for the event to take place Sunday, which is President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.