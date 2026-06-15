UFC Freedom 250 at White House delayed briefly by weather

Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The UFC's unprecedented UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was delayed approximately 45 minutes due to inclement weather.

The UFC temporarily postponed its seven-fight card for the scheduled start time of 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night because of a series of thunderstorms moving in from West Virginia. A featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia kicked off the event shortly before 9 p.m.

According to the broadcast, any lightning strike within a six-mile radius would require 30 minutes of a shelter-in-place order, before the card could resume. Rain and wind are obvious factors, but the main concern is lightning. The weather is supposed to clear by 9 p.m. ET, according to the broadcast.

All 14 fighters on the card were aware of the possibility of a delay. The card is headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. UFC CEO Dana White has vowed for the event to take place Sunday, which is President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.