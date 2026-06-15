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WASHINGTON -- A quick note to future historians who may find this dispatch -- hopefully, when the United States has already enjoyed its 350th or 500th or whatever anniversary.

Yes, in honor of America's 250th, a seven-match Ultimate Fighting Championship card was staged on the grounds of the White House. Seriously. This was one of the ways 250 years of independence was celebrated.

It was right there in the backyard, in a makeshift stadium with flashing lights, Octagon girls in stars-and-striped dresses and the 160-piece Marine Band playing the walkout music for fighters arriving from all parts of the White House, even the Oval Office. They were even serving Bud Lights.

Again, seriously. This all happened on Sunday: Fight Night at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

After a rain delay and a flyover to start the festivities, the UFC Freedom 250 was spectacle for celebrities and politicians alike. Carolyn Van Houten for ESPN

And yes, it was a preposterous idea; a combination of ludicrous logistics and wonderful ambition. It was a circus act of an event that managed to both thrill and enrage various segments of the populace, much like everything these days.

The purple mountains might deliver the majesty, the fruited plains the amber waves of grain. The South Lawn, though, has its blood-splattered mat inside an eight-sided cage.

Debate among yourselves which of the above best represents the current status of this wonderful nation of ours: America, the beautiful.

There are many who loved this, many who despised this (and we'll get to both).

The one undeniable truth is that the UFC put on a rollicking, raucous show in the most unlikely of locations: outside, in the humidity of Washington in June, at a facility built for governance, not sport. Weather caused a delayed start, stretching the card to close to 1 a.m., but it could have been far worse.

"Everything was perfect," UFC CEO Dana White said at the postfight news conference before joking, "[even] just enough wind to keep the bugs off of us."

Somehow it all worked out -- certainly as a pure spectacle -- from the military flyover, to "Baba O'Riley," to a card full of great fights that concluded with an all-timer that saw Justin Gaethje win the lightweight title as a 6-1 underdog.

"I'm from America," Gaethje said. "Two hundred and fifty years ago, we were way more than 6-1 underdogs."

The fights took place in front of about 1,000 active military, who brought desperately needed energy to a crowd that was otherwise mostly elites and billionaires. They saved the night from an overabundance of suits, senators and sobriety turning this into a library.

More than 4,000 people, including active military members and President Donald Trump, watched cageside as Justin Gaethje took down Ilia Topuria on the South Lawn of the White House. Carolyn Van Houten for ESPN

Of course, plenty of people would have preferred if all this went silent.

It starts with President Donald Trump, whose participation alone automatically turns off some. That's politics. It works that way with any president. Trump was certainly present, including taking in "The Star-Spangled Banner" from the Truman Balcony, walking out with White and then sitting cageside as fighters saluted him. But he was not necessarily omnipresent.

That was one of the UFC's goals.

"I love this country," White said. "This event was for America's 250th anniversary. There was no political agenda for this event. They could have had anything. They could have put any kind of performance on.

"I believe If you are an American, no matter where you sit politically, tonight was a proud night to sit around and enjoy the 250th birthday of America. I hope everyone as an American feels that."

Unlikely. Some will always see the UFC as crass and tacky -- a vile quote from one fighter after his win gave credence to that. While others are always going to be repelled by the violence.

It's why the UFC has never been for everyone. And it never will be. Some of the shock is understandable.

Fan-favorite Sean O'Malley, bottom, dropped Aiemann Zahabi in the second round for the win and immediately saluted the military in attendance. Carolyn Van Houten for ESPN

The once perfectly manicured South Lawn and often seriousness of the federal government's work -- the day was spent attempting to negotiate the end of a war, after all -- was suddenly unrecognizable as a 92-foot-tall "claw" towered over everything. Then every fight ended with a violent stoppage.

This was the White House?

It was surreal, even for fans, who recall the days when the UFC was banned in 36 states and on pay-per-view, meaning the only way to watch weeks-old fights was by renting a VHS tape when it hit your local video store.

Now there is this loud, aggressive and seemingly out of place event just steps from famed neoclassical architecture of the most famous building in the country. In its own way, it was a perfect reflection of the country at this time. On one hand, there is no way this could happen; on the other ... of course this happened.

There is no doubt the safer option was to stage a T-ball game among 6-year-olds and follow it with a performance by a philharmonic orchestra. That wouldn't have attracted the estimated 80,000 who attended the watch party across the street at the Ellipse.

Those who issue a blanket dismissal of this should remember this is a massive and diverse country, with vast interests and niche followings. Disciplines such as wrestling are as ingrained in the culture of Iowa as much as basketball is in New York City.