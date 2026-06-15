Ilia Topuria congratulates Justin Gaethje; team says ex-champ OK

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WASHINGTON -- Former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria congratulated Justin Gaethje on social media Monday, following Gaethje's victory over him at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday.

"Justin, congratulations," Topuria wrote on Instagram. "You said you'd leave your mark on my face ... and you did. You took the sight from my right in the first round, and by the end of the second, from my left too. No excuses. I had one of the best camps of my life. I came in sharp, prepared, and ready. Last night was your night. That's the nature of this game. Glory and pain walk side by side. I'll heal. I'll rest. And I'll return stronger, wiser, and far more dangerous.

"And trust me ... this story between us is far from over. We will have our rematch."

Topuria (17-1) suffered two badly swollen eyes and was transported to the hospital Sunday, after his corner stopped the 155-pound championship fight between the fourth and fifth rounds. Iñigo Perez of Topuria's team told ESPN that Topuria, of Spain, was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

"He is OK," Perez said. "Only injuries that need recovery time after a tough fight. He is out of the hospital, at home."

Gaethje (28-5) was a significant betting underdog to Topuria leading up to the bout. The two shared some animosity in the buildup, with Gaethje promising to "bring him down and remind him he's human." The two were courteous to one another following Gaethje's victory, however.

Gaethje, 37, has not revealed whether he will continue his career or retire on the high note. He revealed Sunday that he'd promised his mother he wouldn't make a decision right away.