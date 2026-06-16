Conor McGregor says he has 2nd UFC fight date in April 2027

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UFC star Conor McGregor is scheduled to return to competition for the first time in five years in July -- and says he already has a second fight date in April 2027.

McGregor, 37, has not fought since he suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He is set to headline UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas in a welterweight contest against Max Holloway. In a unique announcement, however, McGregor said it's also in his contract to fight again in April 2027.

"I have both dates for my fights," McGregor told Uncrowned on Tuesday. "I have July 11, and when would you think they put me back in? April 2027. It's almost a year later. That's ridiculous to me. But this is the way the contract was done. I have a second date in April 2027."

McGregor (22-6) confirmed those dates are the last two on his UFC contract. The former two-weight champion has previously accused the UFC of holding up his return by not booking him more efficiently.

McGregor also acknowledged some change to his contract now that the UFC has moved away from its pay-per-view model in favor of a streaming deal with Paramount+. McGregor did not reveal the exact terms of his contract but said he is not against extending it in the future.

"We met in the middle," McGregor said of his compensation. "We got a juicy one. Was it what my worth is? Probably not. Was it what they wanted to offer? Definitely not. I'm a fair operator. I love the Ultimate Fighting Championship and I'd love to continue. Let's see how it goes."

If he were to fight out his current deal, he would presumably be free to at least field offers from other promotions in April 2027.