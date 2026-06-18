UFC Freedom 250 at White House averages 7M viewers in U.S.

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Last weekend's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House reached 17 million total viewers across the U.S. and Latin America on Paramount+, the streaming company announced on Thursday.

According to Paramount, the seven-bout card averaged 8.2 million viewers (7 million in the U.S., 1.2 million in Latin America) and totaled 17 million (15.26 in the U.S., 1.67 in Latin America). Paramount stated the numbers were provided by Nielsen, the industry standard in reporting TV viewership metrics, and Adobe Analytics. The figures represent only live viewership and does not account for delayed views.

Paramount indicated the UFC would release global viewership figures at a later date.

Justin Gaethje upset Ilia Topuria for the lightweight championship via TKO in the fourth round of Sunday's main event.

In the lead up to UFC Freedom 250 last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio predicted that 1 billion people worldwide would watch the event, which took place on President Donald Trump's birthday on the South Lawn of the White House. UFC CEO Dana White predicted it would draw "Super Bowl-type numbers."

Last month, MVP MMA on Netflix drew an average 12.4 million viewers for a card headlined by female pioneers Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. That figure was not independently confirmed by Nielsen and also included delayed "live +1" viewership. According to MVP MMA, the event peaked at 17 million live viewers, during a main event that lasted only 17 seconds.