UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje 'planning' to fight again

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Newly minted UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje says he's "planning" on fighting again, tempering talk of his possible retirement, at least for the time being.

"Right now, I'm planning on it [fighting again]," Gaethje said during a taped interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" which was released Saturday. "There's not something natural in me that feels like it's over."

Gaethje outslugged Ilia Topuria last week in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 held at the White House, forcing the former champion to quit on his stool after four rounds of a back-and-forth affair which resulted in Gaethje's first UFC title.

If and when he does decide to step back in the Octagon, Gaethje says it won't be to run it back against Topuria.

"He doesn't get a rematch. He can try but he doesn't get one," Gaethje said. "He quit on the stool. He quit twice. I stopped him twice, what else do I have to f---ing do? His next challenge can't be me. He needs to fight Paddy [Pimblett] or someone like that."

As for who Gaethje would like to face next, he says he has no particular fighter in mind, including Arman Tsarukyan, who is currently No. 3 in ESPN's lightweight divisional rankings behind Gaethje and Topuria.

"I can't say that I have a name," Gaethje said.

The lightweight division is rich with options for Gaethje, including former champion Charles Oliveira, who is ranked No. 4 at 155 pounds and currently does not have a fight booked the remainder of 2026. Mauricio Ruffy, ranked No. 7, is coming off a dominating first-round stoppage of Michael Chandler at the White House to officially stamp his contender status.

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor and former featherweight champ Max Holloway are set to square off in a welterweight bout (170 pounds) at UFC 329 in Las Vegas on July 11. The winner of that fight could also be in play as Gaethje's next opponent.

McGregor and Gaethje have never met in the Octagon but would be a massive fight that would likely appeal to UFC brass and fans alike. Holloway famously knocked out Gaethje for the "BMF" title at UFC 300 in 2024 after the pair brawled in the center of the Octagon for the final 10 seconds of the fight, resulting in a spectacular finish with one second remaining in the contest.

One would have to believe Gaethje would at least consider a chance to rematch and exact revenge on Holloway, as long as his plans to continue fighting do not change.